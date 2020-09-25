Menu
Mabel Loving Chenault
CHENAULT, Mabel Loving, 84, of Supply, entered her heavenly home on September 20, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in the Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. Interment will follow in Enon Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Please be advised that current state guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face covering. Memorial contributions may be made to Enon Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
12:30p.m.
Marks-Bristow Funeral Home
206 Church Ln, Tappahannock, VA 22560
Sep
29
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Marks-Bristow Funeral Home
206 Church Ln, Tappahannock, VA 22560
Jean Johnson
September 24, 2020