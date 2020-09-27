CRADDOCK, Ernest Emanuel (Doc), Jr., 69, of Richmond, entered eternal rest on September 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Sr. and Lillian Craddock. Ernest graduated from Armstrong High School in the illustrious Wildcat Class of 1969. He continued his education by earning BSW and MSW degrees from Virginia Union University and Virginia Commonwealth University, respectively. Ernest was an admired Babe Ruth League baseball coach for many years. He groomed and shared his love of the game with his sons and many youth in the Richmond community. Also, he retired from the Richmond Department of Social Services with 37 years of dedicated service. Ernest leaves cherished memories to his devoted wife of 43 years, Lyndale Brinkley Craddock; two loving sons, Ernest III (Tachelle) and Michael; two doting grandchildren, Chloe Love and Justin Emmanuel; and other relatives and friends. Graveside service and Interment private. Online guestbook is available at www.marchfh.com
.