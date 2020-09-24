ESTES, Mary Anne Carrington, 89, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Imperial Plaza in Richmond, Virginia. Her son, John Estes; and niece, Fayne Carrington Pearson, were with her in her last days of hospice care. Mrs. Estes was born in Oxford, N.C., May 28, 1931, to William Luther and Mittie B. Carrington. She is survived by her son, John, a resident of Imperial Plaza in Richmond; brother-in-law, Howard Estes Sr. (Sue); niece, Margaret "Sissy" Estes; nephew, Howard Estes Jr. (Stephanie); daughter-in-law and deceased son's widow, Stephanie Elmore, all of Richmond, Va.; niece, Fayne Carrington Pearson (Stan) of Newport News, Va.; and nephew, William Kirby Carrington (Susan) of Rocky Mount, N.C. Additionally, she leaves behind four great-nephews, Adam, Brent and Grant Carrington who live in the Raleigh and Rocky Mount areas and Skip Estes of the Washington, D.C. area; and great-niece, Claudia Estes of Richmond. Three great-grandnieces, Blake, Dare and Miley Carrington, survive her as well. Mary Anne was predeceased by her parents; husband, Wellford S. Estes; her son, Robert Carrington Estes; her siblings, William George Carrington (Louise Kirby Carrington, widow) and Virginia Carrington. A visitation with only immediate family members present will be held on Sunday, September 27, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, Richmond, Va. A private graveside service will follow on Tuesday, September 29, at 1 p.m. in Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem, Virginia. Condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com .