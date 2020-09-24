SHREVE, Larry Lee, a devoted family man and music lover, passed away unexpectedly on September 19, 2020. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ruby Shreve; his father-in-law, Robert Bartee; and his sister-in-law, Patty Bartee. He is survived by his wife, Diana Shreve; his children, Patricia Ribler (Daniel) and Audra Neagle (Justin); his grandsons, Ryan, Luke and Graham; his sister, Marie Hart (Thomas); his half-brother, Russ Shreve (Patricia, Brad, Robin and Scott); his nephews, Ralph Ennis (Stephanie, Timothy and Sarah) and Jeff Hart (Laura, Tiffany and David); his sister-in-law, Gail Canter (Tod); his niece, Leslie Golding; and his mother-in-law, Aiko Bartee. Larry was born in 1945 in Morgantown, West Virginia, where he lived as a proud WVU Mountaineer and an active member of Sigma Nu (Gamma Pi) and "The Slightly Fabulous Rivieras" band. His laughs about those times were always loud and full, even if the stories had been told hundreds of times. Later, he resided in Waynesboro and Wytheville, Virginia, where he met Diana. After their marriage in 1981, they settled in Richmond where Larry was a loving father to two girls, always seen at dance recitals and school plays. He later enjoyed being with his three grandsons who brought out his inner child. After retiring from the transportation industry, he spent the last 11 years in CrossRidge, where he was active in the wine club (which he helped create), the golf club, the Forever Young Players and in various events where he acted as the DJ. His motto was to be of service to the community on the one hand, while firmly grasping a glass of wine with the other. Via email, he stayed in touch with his endless list of dearest friends. Larry's biggest passion was music. He was a lifelong audiophile, musician and music collector. He spent hours listening to music and sharing music with the people he loved. We know he's singing: "Take me home, country roads, to the place where I belong…" At Larry's request, a small memorial service will be held at a later date when people can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Larry's name to a charity of choice .