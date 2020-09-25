Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Trustee Floyd S. Phipps Sr.
PHIPPS, Trustee Floyd S., Sr., departed this life September 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Apperson Phipps. He is survived by two daughters, Joyce Phipps Jordan and Michelle Phipps; three sons, Floyd Jr., John and Joseph Phipps; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Elizabeth Phipps; several nieces, nephews and cousins; son-in-law, Clint Jordan; daughter-in-law, Sabrina Phipps; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Service
11:00a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 25, 2020