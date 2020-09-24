Menu
LEWIS, Andrew J., 91, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was the widower of Merle Moore Lewis. Andrew is survived by a sister, Louise L. Budlove of Petersburg; several nieces and a nephew. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, Va. 23824, followed by a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Andrew's memory. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2020.
