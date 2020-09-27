Menu
Daniel John Thomas Gorman
1991 - 2020
BORN
1991
DIED
2020
GORMAN, Daniel John Thomas, born in Richmond, Va., on January 27, 1991, passed away in Dearborn, Mich., on September 10, 2020. Daniel was a talented, humorous and loving young man whose smile lit up a room. He achieved many personal and professional accomplishments and spoke about his future plans to continue to improve himself. Daniel treasured his parents and his sister and spoke to at least one of them every single day. He never hesitated to say "I love you" or "I am proud of you," and he meant it. He was a natural musician; music flowed from him, especially when he played his bass guitar. Daniel was a gentle person who loved all living creatures, people and animals alike. His sudden loss is devastating, but his family knows his soul and spirit are at peace in Heaven. Daniel was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Major Donald John Didrickson "Grandpa Don" and Dr. Thomas Leo Gorman "Deda." He is survived by his father, Thomas Leo Gorman Jr.; his mother, Darlene Sue Didrickson; his sister, Emily Megan Gorman; by his grandmothers, Roberta Gorman "Mema," Carolyn Didrickson "Nana"; and by his godparents, Chris Gorman and Julie Shelton. His relationship with his uncle, Greg Gorman, was more of a brotherly bond and also helped shape Daniel's compassion for those with differing abilities. Daniel is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on October 24, at 2 p.m. at Hatcher Memorial Church/McShin Foundation, 2300 Dumbarton Rd., Richmond, Va. CDC guidelines will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the McShin Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Hatcher Memorial Church/McShin Foundation
2300 Dumbarton Rd, Richmond, Virginia
Darlene--I am thinking of you and praying for you--I know your pain and it is deep. Mary Kay Stone
Mary Kay Stone
September 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss Daniel was a good friend of mine and my heart goes out to you guys.... Love, Sara P
Sara Parkinson
September 27, 2020
We are so sorry about your loss of Daniel. We are sending our heartfelt condolences and our love to Daniels parents, grandparents, his sister and to all of the Gorman family. What a wonderful young man.
Mark and Kathy Whitehead
September 25, 2020
We will Cherish the time we spent with Daniel and remember him always. As a warm loving person. He will remain in our hearts forever.
Bob and Esther Crongeyer
September 25, 2020
Ian and I were so sorry to hear of Daniels passing. He was a sweet soul and he will surely be missed. Sending love and light to the family and everyone who loved Daniel. May you find peace and enjoy the beautiful memories.
jeanne barney
September 25, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the Gorman family during his difficult time. Love and peace to you all!
Susan Gaillard
September 25, 2020