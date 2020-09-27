GORMAN, Daniel John Thomas, born in Richmond, Va., on January 27, 1991, passed away in Dearborn, Mich., on September 10, 2020. Daniel was a talented, humorous and loving young man whose smile lit up a room. He achieved many personal and professional accomplishments and spoke about his future plans to continue to improve himself. Daniel treasured his parents and his sister and spoke to at least one of them every single day. He never hesitated to say "I love you" or "I am proud of you," and he meant it. He was a natural musician; music flowed from him, especially when he played his bass guitar. Daniel was a gentle person who loved all living creatures, people and animals alike. His sudden loss is devastating, but his family knows his soul and spirit are at peace in Heaven. Daniel was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Major Donald John Didrickson "Grandpa Don" and Dr. Thomas Leo Gorman "Deda." He is survived by his father, Thomas Leo Gorman Jr.; his mother, Darlene Sue Didrickson; his sister, Emily Megan Gorman; by his grandmothers, Roberta Gorman "Mema," Carolyn Didrickson "Nana"; and by his godparents, Chris Gorman and Julie Shelton. His relationship with his uncle, Greg Gorman, was more of a brotherly bond and also helped shape Daniel's compassion for those with differing abilities. Daniel is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on October 24, at 2 p.m. at Hatcher Memorial Church/McShin Foundation, 2300 Dumbarton Rd., Richmond, Va. CDC guidelines will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the McShin Foundation.

