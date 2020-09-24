GRIFFIN, Rebecca "Becky" Slaughter, 81, of Blackstone, went to be with her Lord September 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, who she adored, Arthur Benjamin and Ida Mae Tinsley Slaughter; her husbands, Howard Sutton III and Charles Sidney Griffin. She is survived by her daughters, Beth Robinson (Lane), Cindy Key (Joseph) and Amy Atkinson (Doug); grandchildren, Rebecca West, Benjamin West, Ricky Wilson, Holden Wilson, Katie Webb, Conner Atkinson and Hunter Atkinson; seven great-grandchildren. Becky was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Richmond. Becky loved God, her family and beloved pets. Spent many years at Lake Gaston, as she loved being around the water. She spent over 50 years in the medical field as a medical secretary. She was an accomplished pianist and loved to dance. Also loving her flowers and hummingbirds. Becky graduated from T.J. High School and went on to Averett College, receiving her associate's degree in Secretarial Science. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 24, 2020, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 25, 1 p.m. at Hollywood Cemetery. Flowers are welcome as they were so loved by her.