Mildred Moore Schelin
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
SCHELIN, Mildred Moore, 78, passed away peacefully Monday, September 21, 2020. Millie was born July 13, 1942. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Edward Moore Sr. and Mary Bowis Moore; husband, Charles Eric Schelin; sisters, Bernice Moore and Joyce Inge; and brother-in-law, Stephen J. Coya. She is survived by her daughters, Catherine Schelin Osborne (Jamie) and Kristin Schelin Watson (Mark); grandchildren, Graham Sandhu, Sara Grace Osborne, Gillian Sandhu, John-Marc Osborne, Rachael Osborne and Carter Sandhu; siblings, Ernest E. Moore Jr. (Judy), Mary Beth Coya and Ronald Moore (Peggy).Millie was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, and graduated from Virginia Intermont College with a bachelor's in Organizational Management. She worked as a domestic engineer and never retired. She enjoyed reading, horses and spoiling her six grandchildren who adored her. Services are private. Arrangements by Bliley's.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
