HILL, Marie Moss, 89, of Richmond, departed this life on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Marie was a sweet lady who devoted her life to her family. She was a longtime member of Hatcher Memorial Church. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Sandra Douglas (Ken), Nancy Acree (Mike) and Kenneth W. Hill (Lee); four grandchildren, Crista, Chris, Brian and Nicole; one great-grandchild, Kaius; special brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Paula Bland; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Nelson Kenneth Hill; brothers, William E. Moss and Frank B. Moss; sisters, Bessie Newton and Gladys Moss. Special thanks to St. Mary's Woods for their compassionate care. Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Buckingham Community Cemetery. Family will receive friends Friday, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn.