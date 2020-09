BEARD, Doris Wilkerson, 93, of Richmond, passed away September 18, 2020. She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Charles "Earl" Beard; daughters, Vicki Stockner (Ed Davidson), Linda LaClair (Mick Leake) and Robin Beard; and grandson, Mason LaClair. She was preceded in death by grandson, Chad LaClair. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice is appreciated.