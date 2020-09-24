GIBBS, Nancy Carol Chambers, 88, of DeWitt, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Magnolias of Chesterfield Memory Care Facility. She was born in Baldwin, N.Y., to Edna Terry and Newman Chambers on July 21, 1932. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Thomas Edward Gibbs Sr.; her brother, Charles N. "Charlie" Chambers Sr.; her son, Thomas E. Gibbs Jr. and wife, Jackie, of DeWitt; Carol Gibbs Nixon and husband, Sam, of Chesterfield; five grandchildren, Jennifer Boyd and husband, Bobby of Johnstown, Pa., Dr. Jodie McMillen and husband, Shawn, of Woodbridge, Thomas E. "Tee" Gibbs III and wife, Heather, of Sutherland, Adam M. Gibbs and wife, Tiffany, of Church Road and Johnathan E. Nixon of Richmond; nine great-grandchildren, Connor and Logan Boyd, Ian, Collin and Keegan McMillen, Willow, Marlaina and Braylinn Gibbs and Emma Gibbs; two nephews, Terry E. Chambers and Charles N. "Chuck" Chambers Jr. She was an active member of Rocky Run United Methodist Church and their Women's Club while also contributing 50 years in the Rocky Run choir and taught Sunday school classes. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Smyrna Baptist Church, 18971 Carson Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia. A graveside service will follow in Rocky Run United Methodist Church Cemetery, 14925 Glebe Road, DeWitt, Virginia. Rev. Robert Rowland, pastor of Smyrna Baptist Church, will officiate the church and graveside services. For everyone's safety, the family request all guests wear a face mask and please social distance. If needed, a face mask will be available along with hand sanitizer. The family would also like to thank Magnolias of Chesterfield and Heartland Hospice for providing respectful and dignified care during this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association , 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com .