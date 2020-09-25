Menu
Charlene B. Manuel
MANUEL, Charlene B., 74, of Richmond, departed this life September 20, 2020. She is survived by her son, Walter Manuel Jr.; mother, Henrietta Campbell; three sisters, Jean Belton, Carolyn Washington (Rev. Governor) and Janet Rainney (Leroy); and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery, 1401 S. Randolph St.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA 23223
Sep
26
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Riverview Cemetery
1401 S. Randolph St.
