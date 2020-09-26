BRAGG, Edna Groome, 89, departed this life Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Kenneth L. Bragg; and her eldest son, Kenneth W. Bragg. She is survived by two sons, Randy L. Bragg and Raymond F. Bragg (wife, Brenda); two grandchildren, Isaac M. Bragg and Sarah C. Bragg; and numerous extended family members. She was a retiree of Verizon Communications and a faithful member of Laurel Hill United Methodist Church. A constant thread in life was her love for children. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please donate to a children's charity of your choice
. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Monday, September 28, at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
.