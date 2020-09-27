BARMAT, Sandy R. (nee Wolf), September 18, 2020, of East Norriton (formerly of Philadelphia), Pa., Sandy R. Barmat (nee Wolf) the daughter of the late William and Pearl (nee Kleinman) Wolf, passed away peacefully at age 95. She was married for 40 years to her high school sweetheart, the late David L. Barmat. Predeceased by her beloved sisters, Loretta (Isadore) Solovay and Esther (Allan) Berkowitz. A loving and devoted mother, Sandy is survived by her daughter, Carole (David) Cane; and her son, Scott (Wendy) Barmat. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joshua (Monica) Cane, Zachary (Lauren) Cane, Tasha (Nate) Hevener and Brandon Barmat; and by great-grandchildren, Blake, Curt, Jordyn, Rose; as well as nieces and nephews. Sandy remained active, working well into her 70s at a hand therapy center. One of her mottoes was: "You've got to try," and she did…fearlessly. She will fondly be remembered as irrepressible, gregarious, funny, filled with vitality and laughter, who dearly loved life, family and friends.

