Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sandy R. Barmat
BARMAT, Sandy R. (nee Wolf), September 18, 2020, of East Norriton (formerly of Philadelphia), Pa., Sandy R. Barmat (nee Wolf) the daughter of the late William and Pearl (nee Kleinman) Wolf, passed away peacefully at age 95. She was married for 40 years to her high school sweetheart, the late David L. Barmat. Predeceased by her beloved sisters, Loretta (Isadore) Solovay and Esther (Allan) Berkowitz. A loving and devoted mother, Sandy is survived by her daughter, Carole (David) Cane; and her son, Scott (Wendy) Barmat. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joshua (Monica) Cane, Zachary (Lauren) Cane, Tasha (Nate) Hevener and Brandon Barmat; and by great-grandchildren, Blake, Curt, Jordyn, Rose; as well as nieces and nephews. Sandy remained active, working well into her 70s at a hand therapy center. One of her mottoes was: "You've got to try," and she did…fearlessly. She will fondly be remembered as irrepressible, gregarious, funny, filled with vitality and laughter, who dearly loved life, family and friends.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Shiva
2:00p.m.
at the home of Scott L. and Wendy Barmat
Funeral services provided by:
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
September 26, 2020
A lovable, joyous, and caring woman. She loved her family and was always living life to the fullest and enjoyed having fun. It was an honor and pleasure to know her.
Mark Weiner
Friend
September 21, 2020