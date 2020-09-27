SANFORD, Clarence Floyd, 92, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on September 20, 2020. He was born April 11, 1928, and raised in Prince George County, Va. Later on in his life, he met his wife, Marion and together for 70 years, they raised a family on Long Island. "Buck," as he was lovingly known, is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Marion; daughters, Hope (husband, John Samet, of New York), Holly (husband, Dallas Weston, of Virginia), Brenda (husband, Lance DeVaul, of Pennsylvania) and Amy Sanford (widow of Don Sanford, of New York); one granddaughter, Tammy Samet; two grandsons, Kenny Edwards and Chris Edwards; two great-grandsons, Rorenise Toafili and Kenny Edwards Jr.; sister, Francis Dingas; brothers, Norman and David Sanford, all of Prince George, Va. He was preceded in death by his son, Don Sanford; parents, Hillard and Maybelle Sanford; and brothers, Harold and Kenneth Sanford, all of Prince George County, Va. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi County Boulevard, Suite 114, Farmingdale, N.Y. 11735 or use their website, www.goodshepherdhospice.com
