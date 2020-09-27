HARRALL, Richard Franklin, 87, of Henrico, passed away September 23, 2020. Richard was born March 29, 1933, to Edwin Russell Harrall and Marie Barber Smith. He worked as Assistant Deputy Treasurer for the City of Virginia Beach up until his retirement. He loved golfing, fishing and enjoyed his time as president of the Exchange Club of Virginia Beach. Richard was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Janet Flinn Harrall; sister-in-law, Judy Flinn Dickinson (husband, Paul); and three adult children from previous marriages. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com
