Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Franklin Harrall
HARRALL, Richard Franklin, 87, of Henrico, passed away September 23, 2020. Richard was born March 29, 1933, to Edwin Russell Harrall and Marie Barber Smith. He worked as Assistant Deputy Treasurer for the City of Virginia Beach up until his retirement. He loved golfing, fishing and enjoyed his time as president of the Exchange Club of Virginia Beach. Richard was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Janet Flinn Harrall; sister-in-law, Judy Flinn Dickinson (husband, Paul); and three adult children from previous marriages. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.