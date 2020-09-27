JOHNSON, Bernice White, 87, of Henrico, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Ms. Johnson retired in 1989 from the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority after 32 years of service. Survivors include her brother, Willie A. White; sister-in-law, Margaret E. White; niece, Colleen Boyd; devoted friend, Donald T. Williams; and a host of other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Simon Monroe "Pete" Johnson Sr.; son, Simon Monroe "Petie" Johnson Jr.; sister, Eleanor W. Boyd; and brother, James E. White Jr. A walk-through visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, September 28, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, at the funeral home chapel. A private interment to follow in the King Family Cemetery – Ashland, Va. Online guestbook and livestreamed funeral service at affinityfuneralservice.com
.