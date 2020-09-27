LANCASTER, Bennett Lee, 98, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was a proud WWII 95th infantry veteran in the European Theater, where he received a Purple Heart. He also was retired from DuPont. He is survived by his sons, Leonard Lee Lancaster, Charles (Lois) Raye Lancaster and John Bruce Lancaster; brother, Joe (Emma) S. Lancaster; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Liddie Wray Lancaster; and parents, William Tom and Sallie Pharris Lancaster. Services for Bennett will be private.