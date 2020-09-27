Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bennett Lee Lancaster
LANCASTER, Bennett Lee, 98, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was a proud WWII 95th infantry veteran in the European Theater, where he received a Purple Heart. He also was retired from DuPont. He is survived by his sons, Leonard Lee Lancaster, Charles (Lois) Raye Lancaster and John Bruce Lancaster; brother, Joe (Emma) S. Lancaster; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Liddie Wray Lancaster; and parents, William Tom and Sallie Pharris Lancaster. Services for Bennett will be private.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
September 27, 2020