ONOFRIO, Pat, 92, of Henrico, Va., passed peacefully at his home on September 20, 2020, surrounded by his entire family. Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Marietta (Lio) Onofrio; in-laws, Frank and Vincenza Zizzo; sister, Beatrice and husband, Frank Carelli; and his granddaughter, Danielle Pisciotta. Pat is survived by his wife of 49 years, Anna (Zizzo); children, Anthony (Susan) of Elgin, Ill., Joseph Pisciotta of Henrico, Diane Musiello and late husband, John, of Norfolk, Va., Emilia Pisciotta of Henrico, Denise Palazzotto and husband, Michael, of Henrico, Joseph (Janet) of Newport, N.C., Maria Onofrio Payne and late husband, Richard, of Virginia Beach, Va., Laurie Pisciotta of Virginia Beach, Va.; 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews in Italy. Pat was born in San Fili, a province of Calabria, Italy, on December 7, 1927. He immigrated to America in 1947 and served in the Army during the Korean War. He was very proud the day he became a U.S. citizen. Pat's work success was in the clothing industry as he was a tailor by trade and later learned all aspects of the industry to include management, quality control and design. He worked for large companies such as Kuppenhiemer, Hart Schaffner Marx and Target. Pat was a long-time parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Pat and his wife, Anna, moved to Henrico County in 1973. Together over the next several decades, they watched their family grow larger and larger as their children became adults and formed their own families. Pat was loved and respected by all who knew him. Pat lived his life for his family and that love will be his legacy forever. He will be sorely missed and always remembered. The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229, followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 12:30 p.m. Pre-registration online at stmarysrichmond.org
is required for attendance. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to St. Mary's Catholic Church at https://www.stmarysrichmond.org/E-giving
or the Wounded Warrior Project
, support.woundedwarriorproject.org
. Condolences may be sent to Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229.