NEWBERY, Donald Armstrong, age 90, died of natural causes on September 9, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. Don is survived by his wife of 63 amazing years, Frances Dede Newbery; his two daughters, Donna Llewellyn (Paul) and Ellen Papa (Gary); his five grandchildren, Kayleigh Llewellyn Deihr, PJ Llewellyn, Alexis Papa, Donald Papa and Emilee Papa; and his great-grandchildren, Charlie and Maggie Deihr.



Don was born in Newark, New Jersey, and was the first student at Jefferson High School in Elizabeth, N.J. to earn varsity letters for football, basketball and baseball in the same school year. While attending St. Benedict's Prep in Newark, N.J., he earned varsity letters in football and baseball in the same school year. Don went on to be awarded a football scholarship by Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant at the University of Kentucky. Don was a proud Army veteran and a member of the military police in the Korean war. After the war, Donald earned a degree in education from the University of Maryland and a master's degree in education from New York University.



At the beginning of his professional career, Don coached and was the Athletic Director at the University of Baltimore, coaching championship teams in both basketball and baseball. He then went on to New York University, where he was the Head Coach of baseball, Assistant Coach of basketball and Director of Recruiting for the basketball, baseball and track teams.



After his coaching years, Don had a successful career as a radio sportscaster and a physical education teacher in Montgomery County, Maryland. Before ESPN, Don was considered the "pioneer of radio sports interviewing" and spent 12 years broadcasting in the Washington, D.C. market on many radio stations. Don's one-on-one interviews include a number of iconic sports legends from Vince Lombardi to Muhammed Ali to Joe DiMaggio, as well as other greats like Jerry Lewis and Ethyl Kennedy. Many of Don's interviews are now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, National Baseball Hall of Fame, Basketball Hall of Fame, Boxing Hall of Fame and the Virginia State Athletic Hall of Fame.



In the late '80s, Don became a TV personality on WRIC-12 in Richmond, Va., with his segments about seniors called "55 Plus," and as the host for the Virginia Lottery drawings. At the same time, Don was a senior print model, a background actor in more than 50 movies and a featured guest speaker for civic organizations, coach's organizations and corporations. Don himself has been inducted into the National Broadcaster's Hall of Fame, the Elizabeth, New Jersey Athletic Hall of Fame, the Newark, New Jersey Athletic Hall of Fame and the University of Baltimore Athletic Hall of Fame.



Don Newbery was an independent soul, a veteran, a versatile and fierce athletic competitor, an iconic radio sports broadcaster, an entertainer, a hall of famer and a truly loving and much-loved patriarch.

