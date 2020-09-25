WILSON, Elsa P., In loving memory of our beautiful wife, mother and nonna, Elsa Pierucci Wilson, who passed peacefully on September 23, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born in her beloved Livorno, Italy, on August 31, 1927. Elsa was the daughter of the late Federico and Alfreda Pierucci. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and soulmate, Ernest Melvin Wilson. Ernest and Elsa fell in love during WWII and were married for 68 years. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Joy; siblings, Giuseppe, Luciano, Josephina, Paolo, Umberto; daughter-in-law, Barbara Wilson; and cherished family member, Russ Vanfossen. Elsa will be remembered for her unwavering devotion to faith and her unfailing love and cherishing of family and lifelong friends. She was a caregiver at heart and embodied the Italian saying, "amor di madre, amore senza limiti" - "a mother's love has no limits." She was an extraordinarily strong woman and opened her heart, home and life to all. "Nonna" was the heart and soul of her family, who gave her children and grandchildren the incredible gifts of Italian culture, Italian food, Italian opera, Italian shoes and handbags, Italian jewelry… tutti Italiano. By creating the most amazing Christmases and constant welcoming of family and friends at the table she taught us that not all heroes wear capes- some wear aprons. Elsa leaves a legacy of teaching by example that there is no greater success than loving well. Her example of a life well lived and faith in God will forever be embossed on the hearts of her family. Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Luciano Wilson (Charla) and Ernest Wilson Jr.; daughters, Rosanna Orchel (Stan), Gloria Godwin (Paul), Lala Wilson (Polly), Annette Bashensky (Victor) and Barbara Dance (Marlon); as well as 12 adoring grandchildren, Krista Boardman, Molly and Grace Wilson, Brian Wilson, Christopher and Matthew Orchel, Erica and Jonathan Godwin, Justin Lucy, Cara Downer, Alexander and Sofia Bashenky; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Jonah, Harper, Hampton and Benton. She is also survived by her sister, Piera Calvetti; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 151 W. Washington Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, with Fr. Brian Capuano officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church cemetery, Petersburg, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
