LLOYD, Thomas Franklin, 86, passed away on September 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Harvey and Emma Lloyd; and his sister, Polly Lloyd Beck. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Louise Pierce Lloyd. They have a legacy of children, Mark Ray Lloyd, John Thomas Henderson, Harvey Franklin Lloyd, Thomas Franklin Lloyd Jr. and Anna Louise Lloyd Hebb. Thomas and Louise have been blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tom served his country proudly for two years in the Army. He was a member of Ridge Baptist Church, and, later in life, attended Ironbridge Baptist Church. Tom was an accomplished song writer and author. He had songs published and recorded by Jimmie Davis, the singer of "You are My Sunshine." He has two published books, "The Man Called Jesus" and "Heaven's Avenue." As a faithful follower of Christ, Tom would often share his love for Jesus and the message of the cross. Family and friends are invited to visitation at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, Va., on Monday, September 28, from 12 to 1 p.m. The service will directly follow the visitation. Family will attend a private graveside service at Ridge Baptist Church. If you are unable to attend, please join live virtually using the following link, www.reellyfeproductions.com
. In lieu of flowers, please make gifts in Tom's honor to Ironbridge Baptist Church, https://brgr.churchcenter.com/giving
, 10900 Ironbridge Road, Chester, Va.