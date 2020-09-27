Menu
Janice Faye Hare Thrift
THRIFT, Janice Faye Hare, 81, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood S. Thrift; parents, William and Viodie Hare; and brothers, Donald and Billy Hare. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Faudree (Mike) and Pat Ross (Mickey); grandchildren, John Michael and Lauren Faudree, Sarah and Abigail Ross; and great-granddaughter, Lea Faudree. A graveside ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, September 28, at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Mt. Vernon Memorial Park.
