SISSON, William H., Jr., "Bill," 70, of Henrico, passed away September 23, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Cathi Mitchell; his son, Van Sisson (Susan); four grandchildren, Patrick, Jake, CJ and Stephenie; three great-grandchildren, Braden, Camden and Kingsley; his sister, Debbie Gibson (Roy); and brother-in-law, Mike Chapura. Bill was a member of the Jaycees, the Moose Lodge and was the biggest Redskins fan. Services will be private.