HARRIS, Melva Bernardine, 76, of Henrico, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin E. and Nona K. Harris; and her brother, H. Wendell Harris. Family left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Raven Turquoise-Moon of New Haven, Conn., Heather Y. Solga (Michael) of Palmyra, Va. and Erika A. Reid of Henrico County, Va.; grandchildren, Jonah, Ethan, Tallon, Skylar, Aidan and Ciara; brothers, I. Michael Harris (Marie), Errol T. Harris and Robert W. Harris; sister, Rebecca Harris Hall; special cousin, Shirley Kasey Stockton; two nephews, three nieces and many other family members and friends. She graduated from Lucy Addison High School in Roanoke, Va., in 1962. She received her B.A. from Bennett College in Greensboro, N.C. in 1966, where she was the May Queen of 1966 and a dedicated civil rights activist in her college years. She was a member of the Commonwealth Girl Scout Council of Virginia. A world traveler, she enjoyed trips to Europe, Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and cruising all over the Caribbean. She loved all dancing- Ballet, Ballroom, Jazz, African and Tap. She enjoyed playing tennis whenever she got the chance. A service to honor her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Democratic Party of Virginia.

