OWENS, James Ryland, Sr., "Jimmy," "Jim Bob" or "PaPa" of St. Stephens Church, Va. Jimmy went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was the 10th of 11 children, born June 30, 1930, to Robert Jackson Owens and Virgie Longest Owens, who both preceded him in death; along with his sisters, Florean, Marguerite, Edith and Evelyn, Ruby; and brothers, Carl, George, Robley, Sam and Glenn. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Agnes Cooke Owens of 66.5 years. They were best friends and high school sweethearts, you rarely saw one without the other. He is also survived by one son, James R. (Jamie) Owens Jr., wife, Theresa (deceased) and best friend, Brenda; two daughters, Debbie Ware (Alan) and Kim Owens-Butler; grandchildren, Mathew Owens (Kristen), Kevin Owens, Stephanie Scherbing (Blake), Mike Ware (Veronica), Travis Ware (Amber), Carrie Woodland (Edwin) and Andrew Butler; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Lainey and Adaline Ware, Alexis, James and baby to be Woodland, Hailey, Hunter, Colten and Cayden Owens; sister-in-law, Myrtle Owens; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Jimmy worked for Hygrade Food for seven years and at VDOT for 33.5 years. He loved his Lord, gospel and bluegrass music, his family and his beautiful vegetable garden that he shared with so many. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett. COVID-19 restrictions apply, please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Shepherds United Methodist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shepherds United Methodist Church, 163 Fleets Mill Road, St. Stephens Church, Va. 23148.

