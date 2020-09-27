GRANNUM, Janis Anita, 85, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away September 23, 2020. She was born February 28, 1935, in Bronx, N.Y., daughter of Leonard and Constance Simpson who were born in Barbados, West Indies.



Janis touched many lives and was loved by all who met her. She was active and volunteered at YMCA, Parham Doctors' Hospital, American Cancer Society and was a faithful member of the West End Assembly of God. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her children, Kenny, Wayne, Faith, Michael; grandchildren, Amaris, Asia; close family, John Sr., Josephine, John Anthony Jr., Tanya, John Anthony III, Olivia; close friends, Emma, Pam and Wilma; and many more family and friends. Her body will be put to rest in Westhampton Cemetery on Patterson Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. Further details to come.

