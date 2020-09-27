STREET, Warren B., 82, passed on to his heavenly home on September 24, 2020. Warren passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family and caregivers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lanier Street. Warren was born October 26, 1937, the youngest of 10 by the late Richard Thomas Street and Victoria Long Street. Warren is survived by his son, Steven Street (Sarah); daughter, Michelle Gilmartin (John); and five grandchildren, Stephanie, Joshua, Hannah, Jonathan and Logan. Warren was a charter member of the Frog Level Fire Department in Caroline County Virginia. He was a United States Army Reserve veteran and retired after 22 years from Philip Morris USA in Richmond, Virginia. Warren is a member of Shalom Baptist Church in Mechanicsville, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 28, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29. Interment to follow at Concord Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Cox Rd. #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.