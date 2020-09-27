WOOD, David Whittet, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Estelle Markham Wood; daughters, Ashley Springer (Jake) and Jennifer Lowe (Clay); sister, Denny Crowe (Skip); four granddaughters, nine nieces and two nephews. David lived his entire life in Richmond, Va. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and making memories with his many friends. A virtual streaming of the service will be available online Friday, October 2, at 11 a.m. by selecting this link: http://www.reellyfeproductions.com/
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the The Assistance Fund, MS copay. You can donate by phone by calling 855-421-4610, or by mail by filling out a "giving form" from the Assistance Fund, and mailing to: The Assistance Fund, 4700 Millenia Blvd., Suite 410, Orlando, Florida 32839.