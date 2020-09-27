Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Whittet Wood
WOOD, David Whittet, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Estelle Markham Wood; daughters, Ashley Springer (Jake) and Jennifer Lowe (Clay); sister, Denny Crowe (Skip); four granddaughters, nine nieces and two nephews. David lived his entire life in Richmond, Va. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and making memories with his many friends. A virtual streaming of the service will be available online Friday, October 2, at 11 a.m. by selecting this link: http://www.reellyfeproductions.com/.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the The Assistance Fund, MS copay. You can donate by phone by calling 855-421-4610, or by mail by filling out a "giving form" from the Assistance Fund, and mailing to: The Assistance Fund, 4700 Millenia Blvd., Suite 410, Orlando, Florida 32839.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Service
11:00a.m.
virtual streaming of the service will be available online
http://www.reellyfeproductions.com/
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.