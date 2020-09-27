DILLARD, Joyce Mattox, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. She was born August 21, 1929, in Waverly, Va., to Jesse and Katie Mae Mattox. After graduating from Longwood College, she received her master's degree in education from the College of William and Mary. She married her loving husband of 49 years in June 1960, after serving in ministry with him at Webber Memorial Baptist Church. He preceded her in death in April 2009. She was also preceded in death by her close-knit sisters, Tommie Bailey and Janie Ashby. Joyce loved the Lord and his people. She was set apart for ministry in August 1955 at Waverly Baptist Church. She served as minister of music at Tabernacle Baptist (1955 to '59), Webber Memorial (1959 to '60), Irvington Baptist (1963 to '66) and Parham Road Baptist Church (1966 to '88). She cared for the people of Parham Road Baptist Church as a devoted Sunday school teacher, compassionate deacon and wife of the Senior Pastor. She cooked more meals than anybody can count as she poured herself and wisdom into her church family. She adored her children and grandchildren, supporting them faithfully with her presence at sporting events, dance recitals and school plays. Joyce's memory was amazing and she was frequently called upon as a walking history book of the lives of those she served. Joyce was a dedicated public school teacher, teaching music and social studies to students at Prince George Elementary and High Schools and Thompson Middle School. This suited her servant heart and her love for knowledge. Joyce is survived by her two sons, David Dillard (Belinda) and the Reverend Spencer Dillard (Carla); grandchildren, Matthew David (fiancee, Alyssa Miller), Spencer Jordan, Taylor Lane, Hannah Scott and Alyssa Sprinkle; and many devoted nieces and nephews. Please join us as we celebrate this remarkable life with a visitation on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, and a service at Parham Road Baptist Church, 2101 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, followed by interment in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parham Road Baptist Church Endowment Fund.

