WALL-WHITEHURST, Henrietta "Etta" Scott, 98 years old, of Henrico County, formerly of Chicago, Ill., passed away on September 17, 2020. She was an Education Therapist and retired to Norfolk, Va. She was the oldest daughter of V.Y. (VY Scott Funeral Home) and Effie Ward Scott of Amelia. Virtual service and Celebration of Life are scheduled later.