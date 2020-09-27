WALL, Patrice Snoddy "Pat", 67, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at her home with family on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born to Charlene Davis Snoddy and John Robert Snoddy Jr. on November 27, 1952, in Charlottesville, Virginia, Pat led a full life that was dedicated to her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack. She is survived by her ever-loving husband, Whit; daughter, Claire Hill (Landon); son, Whit Wall Jr. (Kate); her mother, Charlene; brothers, Bryan Snoddy (Melody) and Bobby Snoddy (Bunny); and six grandchildren. Pat was an incredible woman who would do anything for her family and for her friends. She was caring, thoughtful and selfless and knew how to have a good time. She loved nothing more than spending time on the Chesapeake Bay, fishing, tending to her flourishing patio garden and enjoying time with her grandchildren (aka babysitting!). Her laidback, no fuss, easy going attitude was central to who she was and critical to notching 43 years of marriage with Whit! As the middle child and only daughter, she also had to be tough from the start, a trait that endured through the very end. She was an incredible role model for her children and grandchildren and will be deeply missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know her. A private graveside service will be held for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sarah Cannon Fund at the American Cancer Society
or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.