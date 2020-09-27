WILSON, Ronald "Ronnie", 81, of Henrico, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph Wilson, Douglas Wilson, Aubrey Wilson, Pete Wilson, Helen Snider. Ronnie served in the U.S. Army as a sharpshooter and worked as a groundskeeper at the Virginia Governor's Mansion. He was also a 50-year member with Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad. Left to cherish his memory are his partner of 30 years, Sandy Dixon; daughter, Carolyn W. Donovan; grandchildren, Kinsey Donovan, Callie Donovan, Megan McGuire; and siblings, Ruth Marcinak, Kathleen Smith (Billy). The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in Washington Memorial Park.

