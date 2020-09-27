Menu
Ronald "Ronnie" Wilson
WILSON, Ronald "Ronnie", 81, of Henrico, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph Wilson, Douglas Wilson, Aubrey Wilson, Pete Wilson, Helen Snider. Ronnie served in the U.S. Army as a sharpshooter and worked as a groundskeeper at the Virginia Governor's Mansion. He was also a 50-year member with Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad. Left to cherish his memory are his partner of 30 years, Sandy Dixon; daughter, Carolyn W. Donovan; grandchildren, Kinsey Donovan, Callie Donovan, Megan McGuire; and siblings, Ruth Marcinak, Kathleen Smith (Billy). The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in Washington Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231
Oct
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
