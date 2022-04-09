STEWART, A.W., Jr., Today we mourn the passing of Amos Warren "A.W." Stewart Jr., of Richmond, Virginia, who departed this life on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
A.W. was born on February 1, 1932, in Virgilina, Virginia, to Amos Warren Stewart and Mary Blanche Epps Stewart, where he was the sixth of seven siblings. A.W. enlisted in the United States Army in 1950 and served his country in Korea during the Korean conflict. Upon returning stateside, A.W. renewed a romance with Mary Lee Harrison of Wake Forest, N.C. and they wed on November 11, 1954. A.W. was married to Mary Lee Harrison Stewart for 67 years, until her passing on January 27, 2022. Their devotion to each other was unsurpassed.
A.W. leveraged an aptitude for electronics into a thriving business, Branch's TV Sales and Service, where he sold RCA televisions and restored the picture for countless TV viewers across North Chesterfield and the south side of Richmond, Virginia. A.W.'s work ethic, business acumen and reputation for integrity were keys to his success and among the many attributes he passed down to his daughter, Jill, as well as his grandchildren.
A.W. is survived by his daughter, Jill Stewart Perkey (Richard) of Atlanta, Georgia; and his grandchildren, Connor Oakley Perkey of San Francisco and Mary Brooks Perkey of New York City. His grandchildren were a source of great joy in his life and the feeling was mutual.
After retiring in 1994, A.W. turned his energies to restoring classic cars and collecting friends. He was beloved by his nieces and nephews on both the Stewart and Harrison sides of the family. His generosity and faith knew no bounds and inspire all of us. A.W. personified the Fruit of the Holy Spirit – love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.
The family would like to thank the memory care unit of Manorhouse in Short Pump, Virginia for making A.W.'s final months abundant in joy and friendship, as well as caregiver, Mary Buntin for her devotion to his care. Donations in A.W.'s memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, or Calvary Baptist Church, 2663 High Plains Road, Roxboro, North Carolina 27574.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, April 10, 2022 in the Stony Hill Baptist Church, 7521 Stony Hill Road, Wake Forest, N.C. 27587. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Wake Forest, N.C.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2022.