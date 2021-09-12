RAGLAND, Aaron Von, of Varina, Virginia, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on August 29, 2021. Aaron is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Carolyn Ragland; his daughter, Hope Franklin (son-in-law, Jeremy); and his sons, Ian Ragland (daughter-in-law, Brittney) and Aaron (AJ) Inge. The family will host a visitation at Nelsen Funeral Home (412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va.) on September 18 from 2 to 6 p.m.
Please see www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/ashland-va/aaron-ragland-10330990
