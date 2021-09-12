Menu
Aaron Von Ragland
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
RAGLAND, Aaron Von, of Varina, Virginia, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on August 29, 2021. Aaron is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Carolyn Ragland; his daughter, Hope Franklin (son-in-law, Jeremy); and his sons, Ian Ragland (daughter-in-law, Brittney) and Aaron (AJ) Inge. The family will host a visitation at Nelsen Funeral Home (412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va.) on September 18 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Please see www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/ashland-va/aaron-ragland-10330990.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
