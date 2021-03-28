ABDEL-HADY, Abdul Rahman, 63, of Henrico, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mustafa and Jamila Abdel-Hady. He is survived by his daughter, Laylah Abdel-Hady; his family in Syria and numerous friends. Abdul was born in Latakia, Syria on September 12, 1957. He came to the United States in 1982. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, going to the beach and surrounding himself with his daughter and friends. He fell in love with the culinary world and has owned three Greek restaurants in the Richmond area. He developed a large customer base that fell in love with his recipes. He took great pride in the meals he cooked for everyone. He will be missed by all who knew him. His graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, Henrico. Memorial contributions may be made to any Covid-19 Response Fund organized by WHO.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.