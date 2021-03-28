ABDEL-HADY, Abdul Rahman, 63, of Henrico, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mustafa and Jamila Abdel-Hady. He is survived by his daughter, Laylah Abdel-Hady; his family in Syria and numerous friends. Abdul was born in Latakia, Syria on September 12, 1957. He came to the United States in 1982. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, going to the beach and surrounding himself with his daughter and friends. He fell in love with the culinary world and has owned three Greek restaurants in the Richmond area. He developed a large customer base that fell in love with his recipes. He took great pride in the meals he cooked for everyone. He will be missed by all who knew him. His graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, Henrico. Memorial contributions may be made to any Covid-19 Response Fund organized by WHO.
Abdul ran 3 restaurants Athens Tavern The Greek Grill and Athens West all with excellent food and service
David Abady
March 31, 2021
Super worker for Stella and restaurant owner
David Abady
March 30, 2021
My heart goes out to the loved ones.Laylah especially.i worked
With Abdul for years at Athen's
In the kitchen.He was truly very
Special. I remember dancing in
The kitchen with him.we had a lot Of laughs and worked hard
Together.He will never be forgotten and greatly missed.
Andrew Wilhelm
March 29, 2021
Our condolences to Laylah who he loved with all of his heart. Abdul was a wonderful man and was an outstanding chef. He worked hard creating the most delicious dishes. I will miss seeing Abdul holding court at Willow Lawn, running in to him at Kroger and going for a fabulous dinner at Abdul's restaurants. He will be missed by so many, May he be resting peacefully.