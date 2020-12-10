To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Querido no te imaginas como nos dejas a los que tuvimos el placer de conocerte y tratarte. Que tremenda persona fuiste, nunca te olvidare Monkey como nos deciamos. Mi corazon esta roto. I will miss you
Karinita Linares
Friend
December 11, 2020
Sending my sincere condolences and Prayers for healing and comfort during this difficult time.
Shirley Magwood
December 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family for their loss. I pray today for strength and comfort for all during this challenging time. God bless
SgtMaj Michael Saucedo
December 11, 2020
To All of the Family and Friends - My sincere condolences for your loss. He will be missed.
Ivette Cruz
December 11, 2020
To the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Kathy Pullen
Coworker
December 10, 2020
Rest In Peace Brother. Thank you for your friendship & support you gave my family & I.
Juan Almonte
Friend
December 10, 2020
Oh my brotha how I miss you so damn much! Tons of memories that we shared through the years between when we first met in high school to my second wedding in Las Vegas when you surprised me by flying out there to be with me, I´m forever going to remember you no matter where I am or where I go! We started out as friends and you became my brother!! I love you and miss you kid!! It´s not goodbye, it´s I´ll see you later
Pedro Lopez
December 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.