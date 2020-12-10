Oh my brotha how I miss you so damn much! Tons of memories that we shared through the years between when we first met in high school to my second wedding in Las Vegas when you surprised me by flying out there to be with me, I´m forever going to remember you no matter where I am or where I go! We started out as friends and you became my brother!! I love you and miss you kid!! It´s not goodbye, it´s I´ll see you later

Pedro Lopez December 10, 2020