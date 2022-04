CHENAULT, Ada F., 92, of Radford, formerly of Fredericksburg, left this earth to be with her Lord and Saviour on Thursday evening.



She was predeceased by her husband of almost 58 years, Rogers H. Chenault; and is survived by her daughters, Gwendolyn and Gerry.



The family will hold a private burial service in Richmond.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.