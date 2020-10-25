WILLIAMS, Ada Ruth Freund, 92, of Fleeton, Virginia, departed this life on October 22, 2020. She was the widow of Charles Harrison Williams Jr.; and the daughter of Adam John Freund and Eve Schlesinger Freund of Baltimore, Maryland. She is survived by her daughter, Linda W. Gilchrist (Charles) of Tappahannock, Va.; and two sons, Charles H. Williams III (Olivia) of Reedville, Va. and David Stewart Williams (Susan) of Urbanna, Va.; grandchildren, Charles H. Williams IV (Emily) and Reid Williams of Reedville, Stewart G. Jones (Crawford) of Birmingham, Alabama, Charles P. Gilchrist IV (Blair) of Richmond, Va., Harrison Gilchrist of Charleston, S.C., Resi Elisabeth Williams of San Diego, Calif. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert Freund of Yuma, Ariz., Donald H. Freund of Boise, Idaho and Lois F. Hett of Baltimore, Md.; and great-grandchildren, Elle, Harrison, Eva Williams, Heyward, Anne Turner, Julia Jones, Ada Wells and Eloise Gilchrist. She was predeceased by siblings, George Freund of Sacramento, Calif., Dennis Freund of Baltimore, Md., Patricia F. Hoppe of Bedford, Pa., Alan Adam Freund of Yuma, Ariz. and Carol F. Clark of Baltimore, Md.



Affectionately known as "Miss Ada" by her children's many friends who were always welcomed into the Williams' home, she sang soprano in St. Mary's Choir in Fleeton for 51 years, taught Sunday school and was a devoted member of the Episcopal Church Women and the Altar Guild. Not only was she active in her community and served as PTA President at Reedville Elementary School, Ada loved to play Mahjong and bridge. For years she and her family spent the summers in Lewes, Delaware, when her husband was a Menhaden fishboat captain for Smith Company. Near the end of her very blessed life, Ada expressed her appreciation for the kindness of her friends and neighbors and the devoted attention and love of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock on Sunday, October 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. Graveside service will be at Roseland Cemetery, Reedville, on Monday, October 26, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Fleeton, P.O. Box 278, Reedville, Va. 22539.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.