PERRY, Adam Ray Hill, 46, passed away suddenly on October 4, 2021. He was predeceased by his father, Hoyt Hill Perry Jr.; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. L. Ray Shadwell Jr., Mr. and Mrs. Hoyt Hill Perry; and uncles, L. Ray Shadwell III and Thomas L. Perry. Adam's survivors include his mother, Gena D. Shadwell; brother, Brantly M. Perry; sisters, Currie Woznick (Eric), Delaney Perry, Elizabeth April Shadwell Burrows (Byron); niece, Vyktoria Clement; nephews, Connor, Domonic, Ethan Clement and Nicholas Perry; uncle, Arthur E. Shadwell; stepfather, Ron Burrows; and stepmother, Cathy Perry. Adam was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with his family. He loved nature and was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, hunting and boating. He was always there to give a helping hand to others. Adam had a great, dry sense of humor. He brought laughter into many people's lives just being "Adam." He was slow to anger, had a contagious laugh, excellent political commentary, minimalistic, easygoing, thoughtful, generous and caring. Adam was a 1993 graduate of Douglas S. Freeman High School and ECPI. Visitation will be at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 North Parham Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229, 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 2 p.m., officiated by Charles Crismier and Guy Holloway. Memorial contributions may be made to Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad, 1101 Horsepen Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.