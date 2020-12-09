WRIGHT, Adam Wayne, 38, of Henrico, passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Wright. He is survived by his mother, Betty Wright; sister, Christy Wright; brother-in-law, Lamar Chambers; niece, Mariah; and his aunt, Donna Wynne. Adam was an amazing athlete and a hard worker, who will be greatly missed by family and friends. A private family gathering will take place at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.