Adam i love you bro! You are my best friend and no eles eles well ever be able to fill that role you had in my life. Friends like you come once in a lifetime. Im thankful for the time we did get to share together. You were always there for me and I was for you. You were loyal ,fun, caring, and had a heart of gold. People that knew you know that!! Its hard without you. I still can hear your voice in my memories I will always cherish that. I will live the best life I can for you! I know you would want that. Even thou your gone you won't be forgotten!! I love you bro!! I will see you again!! Im prayers are with your family now!!

Jerry Hunt December 9, 2020