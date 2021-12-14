Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Addie Mae Mitchell
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
MITCHELL, Addie Mae, 71, of Henrico, died December 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Robert Jr. and Tremain Mitchell. Surviving are her husband, Robert J. Mitchell; a daughter, Yolanda M. Fleming; grandson, Justin D. Fleming; great-grandson, Ju'Corey D. Fleming; two sisters, Shirley Tyler (Alex) and Rosa Robinson (Earl); three brothers, Willie (Joan), Theodore and Thomas (Linda) Sims; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18 at Trinity Baptist Church, 2811 Fendall Ave. Rev. A. Lincoln James officiating. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Baptist Church
2811 Fendall Ave., VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
29 Entries
We are truly sorry for your loss. Addie was a beautiful person. No one was a stranger. She always had a smile and open door to her home with an extra seat at her table. She loved life, family, and friends. We are so blessed to have been included in her circle over the years. May you find comfort and peace in the strength of your faith.
Zenobia and RaShawn Morris
Friend
December 18, 2021
Our deepest condolences for your loss and praying for your family.
Wilbert and Bessie Ware
December 18, 2021
Aunt Addie you will always be my girl you truly missed all the good time my sympathy goes out to Uncle Robert and Yolanda
Steven Mitchell
Family
December 18, 2021
Addie had a way with people fun loving! She fought a good battle. The life of any party! She will be missies! Love Geneva & Collin Getties
Geneva & Wilbert Getties
December 17, 2021
My condolences to the family
Clara Anderson - Williams
December 17, 2021
My sincere condolences Yolanda and family.
Anika Coleman
Work
December 17, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Robert and your family and to our friend Addie´s family. We Will Miss Your Wonderful Spirit And Smile!
Hazel and Willie Randolph
Family
December 17, 2021
I am so sorry for you loss. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Absent from the body present with the Lord. May God bless and keep the family though this time of sorrow..
Beverly A!!en. (Cookie)
Family
December 17, 2021
I extend my heartfelt sympathy to the Mitchell Family. Addie & my aunt Gwendolyn Thomas were coworkers at DMV. Their friendship was so close that Addie was part of our family. They are now both Angels in Heaven. May the fond memories of Addie fill the empty void and may God keep the family in perfect peace today and the days to come. God´s speed.
Carolyn Mines
December 16, 2021
To the family of Miss Addie,was what I allways called her. Robert, Yolanda and Justin you are Family to us. May you find comfort N God as she Transition from Earth To Gods Universe. Love You Guys Archie Teresa And Jasmine
Archie L Fleming Sr
December 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 16, 2021
Robert you have my deepest sympathy of the lost of your wife. She will be deeply missed.
Shirley Sims
Family
December 15, 2021
To the family of Addie, I am so sorry for your lost. I worked with her at Richmond BMW and really enjoyed talking with her. Both of us wore glasses and one of the things we talked about was how many pairs of glasses she had!!! She was a beautiful person inside and out and will be missed. God bless you all during your time of sorrow. (Wonder what color glasses she'll wear with her angel outfit!!) My prayers are with you all. Joyce Webster
Joyce webster
December 15, 2021
To the family of Addie Mitchell. Memories of those we've loved stay close to us, Keeping our hearts company. Hoping you find peace and comfort in all of the memories shared with your loved one.
Thelma Hughes
School
December 15, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. Greatest peace in Jesus.
Ruth J Quarles
December 15, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Addie at the DMV. She was woman of beauty inside and out. She was professional in ever way. Sorry for your loss. Rest In Peace dear Addie
Elaine West
December 15, 2021
To the family of Addie. We were classmates in high school. I may not have talked with her in years I think about my classmates. I was sorry to hear about her passing. I pray that God will wrap his arms around her family and comfort you during this difficult time.
Evelynline Baxter (Randolph)
Friend
December 14, 2021
I saw Addie several months ago. Always dressed to the nines. She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. For many years we worked at the same agency, DMV. Radiant smile and a joyful person. My condolences to her family and many friends.
Kathy Six
December 14, 2021
I was shock and sadden to hear of the passing of Addie. I worked with Addie for many years at DMV. Addie was such a sweet and very jazzy lady. Im praying for your family and pray that God with strengthen you as the days, months and years go by. Rest in peace pretty lady.
Marion Harris
Work
December 14, 2021
Robert, you have our deepest condolences, and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.
Santa & Peggy
December 14, 2021
My condolences and sympathy to the Mitchell family on the passing of your love one. I worked with Addie for many years at DMV. May the memories of the good times together carry you through the difficult times ahead. Remember to be absent from this body is to be present with the Lord. Peace be unto you.
Barbara Mickie Powell
Work
December 14, 2021
Robert sorry to hear about the death of lovely wife. To you and the family remember the good times you shared together. Addie will be missed by those knew her. Take one day at a time and God will do the rest. My prayers are with you and your family
Yvonne Hopkins
December 14, 2021
Sweet Addie you will be missed. We talked many times about our Faith. You now are suffering no more and in the arms of Jesus
Brenda Morrison
December 14, 2021
Our hearts are very sad to hear the passing of someone who was always had a lively spirit.Rest in peace and you will never be forgotten
Jean & James Randolph
December 14, 2021
Dear Family, Addie was a very special person! You have my deepest condolences!
Mary Turner-Day
Family
December 14, 2021
Praying for all who knew and loved dear Addie, may we cherish the memories of her beautiful and vibrant personality and may God´s Grace and eternal Love strengthen and comfort family and friends during this season of bereavement.
Michaelle O. Johnson
Friend
December 14, 2021
May our Lord bless and comfort you during this time of grief. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Artto and Lorine Fleming
December 14, 2021
Although it´s difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may you find comfort in knowing that you are not alone. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We pray that God will continue to strengthen and keep you in this hour of bereavement.
Connie Christian Mormon & Family
December 14, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Crystal and Ciera Taylor
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 29 of 29 results