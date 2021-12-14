MITCHELL, Addie Mae, 71, of Henrico, died December 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Robert Jr. and Tremain Mitchell. Surviving are her husband, Robert J. Mitchell; a daughter, Yolanda M. Fleming; grandson, Justin D. Fleming; great-grandson, Ju'Corey D. Fleming; two sisters, Shirley Tyler (Alex) and Rosa Robinson (Earl); three brothers, Willie (Joan), Theodore and Thomas (Linda) Sims; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18 at Trinity Baptist Church, 2811 Fendall Ave. Rev. A. Lincoln James officiating. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2021.