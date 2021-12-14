To the family of Addie, I am so sorry for your lost. I worked with her at Richmond BMW and really enjoyed talking with her. Both of us wore glasses and one of the things we talked about was how many pairs of glasses she had!!! She was a beautiful person inside and out and will be missed. God bless you all during your time of sorrow. (Wonder what color glasses she'll wear with her angel outfit!!) My prayers are with you all. Joyce Webster

