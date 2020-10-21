BAKER, Adelbert Wheeler, Jr., 100, of Chesterfield (raised in Surry County), went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Del served in the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant of 25th infantry during WWII in the Pacific. He retired from DuPont as a machinist. Adelbert was a member of Branch's Baptist Church, Dale Ruritan Club, American Legion and former Chesterfield volunteer firefighter. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Duke (Alvah "Skip"); as well as his loving nieces and their families. Adelbert was preceded in death by the love of his life of 64 years, Katherine "Kitty" Toler Baker; mother, Emily Baker Hansen; father, Adelbert Baker Sr.; and sister, Blanche Bates. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Morrissett Funeral Home, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). Interment will be private for family.