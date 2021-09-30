HINDS, Adelle L., A HOMEGOING VISITATION for Adelle Louise Hinds, late of Henrico, will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, 6 to 9 p.m., at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. In lieu of flowers, the family would cherish potted plants for her love of gardening. SUNRISE: August 1940, in Barbados, to Mary Jane and Christopher O. Hinds. SUNSET: September 12, 2021. Adelle had 10 siblings: Purcell, Clyde, Malvina, Vincent, Oswald, Darrel, Lewton, Keith, Edwin and Eloise, all of whom predeceased her. She was working in the hotel industry when she met Mr. and Mrs. Malm, from Westport, Conn., who sponsored her to emigrate, to a job in Cos Cob, Conn., in 1968. She later lived in Hartford; Stamford (graduating from Rippowam High School Adult Education) and Greenwich, before relocating to Virginia in 1993 and becoming a CNA. She retired from a retail customer service position in 2005. Adelle loved traveling, watching basketball and baseball, reading and gardening and often won "Yard of the Month" in her neighborhood. She enjoyed attending music concerts with her daughter and was once in a featured photo in the Richmond Times-Dispatch newspaper dancing at one of the annual Jazz Festivals. Adelle was a longtime member of the James River South District of SGI-USA, as well as a longtime member and volunteer with an AARP Chapter and she volunteered at St. Joseph's Villa. She had several pets, including her cat, "Nona" and beloved Rat Terrier, "Oscar," who lived to about 14 years old. Adelle had her elder daughter, Althea V. Hinds-Catlett (James) with the late Alvery Guiler Sr. in Barbados; and a younger daughter, Stephanie E. Hinds, who predeceased her in childhood. She was very instrumental in helping to raise granddaughters, Janelle L. Henry David (Kelawn) and Holly S. Henry; and great-grandchildren, Jamel Johnson and Nyema David. She was also blessed to meet her third great-grandchild, Khari David; and her stepgreat-grandchild, Keema David. All are left to cherish her memory; along with her son-in-law, James G. Catlett; and former son-in-law, Selwyn Henry. Also cherishing Adelle's memory are many cousins, nieces and nephews, in Barbados, England, Canada and Bermuda; as well as special SGI-USA friends, Shera Gregory, Cathy Clark Nelson, Hiroko Tomlinson and Melissa Bradner. May her soul rest in peace.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.
Mum's final RTD obit was published on September 30, 2021, not September 19th.
https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/timesdispatch/name/adelle-hinds-obituary?pid=200265496
On behalf of our Family, I'm extending Thank You's to Everyone who called, texted, sent cards, posted on Facebook; and commented on Mum's obits. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, relative
of many, Aunt "Ar" to many; and, a good and loyal friend to many past and present.
Mum, you would have been happy to know that your fellow SGI-USA Fam/Friends came out, in full force, to
chant Daimoku for you, to start your journey back home to Barbados. It was really Myoho. Women's District
leader, Shera G, spoke a special presentation, and led the chanting; Dorgas beautifully sang a song for you;
Hiroko gave a donation to get flowers for you, for when you get to Barbados; and, Vice Women's District Leader
Melissa created a special card, with a West- African print and beautiful written sentiments, which I will leave with
you. Also showing love for you and support, were your main woman, Rosa; Nelson G; Sam & Dee; and Richmond
Chapter Women's Leader Setsuko, giving us guidance. To finish out the lovely evening we had together, your grand-
daughter-from-another-mother, Zipporah B, gave us a fruit bush, to plant in honor of your love of gardening.
As this, your departing month, comes to a close, Love You and Miss You, Mum. Glad that I got to take you home, for Barbados's 50th Independence celebration ~ Your loving daughter ~30 Sep 2021
Dearest Althea and family, Please accept our deepest sympathy on the passing of your beloved Mom. Adelle Louise was a very special lady and we know that the beautiful memories you have of her will be a source of comfort for you during this very stressful time. May her soul rest in eternal peace
The Mselle family - Liz, Conrad and Amanni
To Dear Althea and family. Keep the beautiful memories you have of your Mum deep inside your heart. May they help to comfort you during this very difficult time. May she rest in peace and rise in glory. You are in our thoughts and prayers, Karl & Renee and family.
Karl and Renee Steel
Please accept our sincerest condolences. We know how hard things seem right now, but just know that Adelle has simply transcended. She is now in Heaven where she can watch over her family, just as you all watched over her in this life. It was time for her to start a new journey. May the grace of Lord be with her, and all of you.
Alvery and Alice
Deepest sympathy and sincere condolences.
Donald Hinds
Althea you have my deepest condolences in the loss of your mom.
May she Rest In Peace
Romona Johnson
Rest easy, Mum. I'm broken-hearted that you have left me; but, I know that we did not come here to stay--we came here to learn, grow, and graduate; and, you have graduated with flying colors. You WERE the Wind Beneath My Wings." After my younger sister, Stephanie, left us, in childhood, you were ALWAYS the proud, fierce, Bajan Lioness, protecting her first cub; making so many sacrifices to put me first. You continued that, with your grand-daughters; AND, your great-grandchildren. You were Blessed to be able to see them born; and, to help raise them; and, they were BLESSED to have you, and to really know you. You were truly my hero (ine). Mum, thank you for allowing me, to come through you to life, to be a beautiful reflection of His grace. May the Almighty God reward you for that, among other things. I love you FOREVER Mummie. When you gave me that name, little did you know that we would one day, settle down in a place called Virginia, from which you would take your leave, from this Earthly Plane. I am EVER your daughter, Althea Virginia Hinds (aka Henry; married Catlett) ~ September 16, 2021.