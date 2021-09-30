HINDS, Adelle L., A HOMEGOING VISITATION for Adelle Louise Hinds, late of Henrico, will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, 6 to 9 p.m., at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. In lieu of flowers, the family would cherish potted plants for her love of gardening. SUNRISE: August 1940, in Barbados, to Mary Jane and Christopher O. Hinds. SUNSET: September 12, 2021. Adelle had 10 siblings: Purcell, Clyde, Malvina, Vincent, Oswald, Darrel, Lewton, Keith, Edwin and Eloise, all of whom predeceased her. She was working in the hotel industry when she met Mr. and Mrs. Malm, from Westport, Conn., who sponsored her to emigrate, to a job in Cos Cob, Conn., in 1968. She later lived in Hartford; Stamford (graduating from Rippowam High School Adult Education) and Greenwich, before relocating to Virginia in 1993 and becoming a CNA. She retired from a retail customer service position in 2005. Adelle loved traveling, watching basketball and baseball, reading and gardening and often won "Yard of the Month" in her neighborhood. She enjoyed attending music concerts with her daughter and was once in a featured photo in the Richmond Times-Dispatch newspaper dancing at one of the annual Jazz Festivals. Adelle was a longtime member of the James River South District of SGI-USA, as well as a longtime member and volunteer with an AARP Chapter and she volunteered at St. Joseph's Villa. She had several pets, including her cat, "Nona" and beloved Rat Terrier, "Oscar," who lived to about 14 years old. Adelle had her elder daughter, Althea V. Hinds-Catlett (James) with the late Alvery Guiler Sr. in Barbados; and a younger daughter, Stephanie E. Hinds, who predeceased her in childhood. She was very instrumental in helping to raise granddaughters, Janelle L. Henry David (Kelawn) and Holly S. Henry; and great-grandchildren, Jamel Johnson and Nyema David. She was also blessed to meet her third great-grandchild, Khari David; and her stepgreat-grandchild, Keema David. All are left to cherish her memory; along with her son-in-law, James G. Catlett; and former son-in-law, Selwyn Henry. Also cherishing Adelle's memory are many cousins, nieces and nephews, in Barbados, England, Canada and Bermuda; as well as special SGI-USA friends, Shera Gregory, Cathy Clark Nelson, Hiroko Tomlinson and Melissa Bradner. May her soul rest in peace.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.