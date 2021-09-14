On behalf of our Family, I'm extending Thank You's to Everyone who called, texted, sent cards, posted on Facebook; and commented on Mum's obits. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, relative
of many, Aunt "Ar" to many; and, a good and loyal friend to many past and present.
Mum, you would have been happy to know that your fellow SGI-USA Fam/Friends came out, in full force, to
chant Daimoku for you, to start your journey back home to Barbados. It was really Myoho. Women's District
leader, Shera G, spoke a special presentation, and led the chanting; Dorgas beautifully sang a song for you;
Hiroko gave a donation to get flowers for you, for when you get to Barbados; and, Vice Women's District Leader
Melissa created a special card, with a West- African print and beautiful written sentiments, which I will leave with
you. Also showing love for you and support, were your main woman, Rosa; Nelson G; Sam & Dee; and Richmond
Chapter Women's Leader Setsuko, giving us guidance. To finish out the lovely evening we had together, your grand-
daughter-from-another-mother, Zipporah B, gave us a fruit bush, to plant in honor of your love of gardening.
Althea Hinds-Catlett
Family
October 3, 2021