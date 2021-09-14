Rest easy, Mum. I'm broken-hearted that you have left me; but, I know that we did not come here to stay--we came here to learn, grow, and graduate; and, you have graduated with flying colors. You WERE the Wind Beneath My Wings." After my younger sister, Stephanie, left us, in childhood, you were ALWAYS the proud, fierce, Bajan Lioness, protecting her first cub; making so many sacrifices to put me first. You continued that, with your grand-daughters; AND, your great-grandchildren. You were Blessed to be able to see them born; and, to help raise them; and, they were BLESSED to have you, and to really know you. You were truly my hero (ine). Mum, thank you for allowing me, to come through you to life, to be a beautiful reflection of His grace. May the Almighty God reward you for that, among other things. I love you FOREVER Mummie. When you gave me that name, little did you know that we would one day, settle down in a place called Virginia, from which you would take your leave, from this Earthly Plane. I am EVER your daughter, Althea Virginia Hinds (aka Henry; married Catlett) ~ September 16, 2021.

Althea Hinds-Catlett Family September 19, 2021