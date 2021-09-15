SCAIFE, Adjua R., 26, died September 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry R. Tompkins, Maxine Tompkins and Christine Scaife; uncles, Brian K. Scaife and Steven Thompkins; aunt, Vivian Tompkins. Surviving are his devoted mother, Sylvia Price; father, Timothy Scaife; aunt, Andrea Prince, uncle, Michael J. Scaife; host of cousins and friends. Memorial services will be held 5 p.m. Thursday, September 16, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. A. Michael Black officiating. Interment private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.