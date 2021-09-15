Menu
Adjua R. Scaife
SCAIFE, Adjua R., 26, died September 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry R. Tompkins, Maxine Tompkins and Christine Scaife; uncles, Brian K. Scaife and Steven Thompkins; aunt, Vivian Tompkins. Surviving are his devoted mother, Sylvia Price; father, Timothy Scaife; aunt, Andrea Prince, uncle, Michael J. Scaife; host of cousins and friends. Memorial services will be held 5 p.m. Thursday, September 16, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. A. Michael Black officiating. Interment private.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
September 15, 2021
To my friend since elementary school, I wish peace on your soul. Condolences to the family
Vanessa Jefferson
September 12, 2021
