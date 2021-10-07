HYMES, Adrienne Vann, 73, of Richmond, Va., died October 2, 2021 at Chippenham Hospital. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Cromwell C. Douglas; mother, Katherine Reynolds Douglas; and brother, Keith C. Douglas. She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Robin Vann-Lynch and Rev. Adrienne R. Hymes; granddaughters, Tyler G. Lynch and Ryan R. Lynch; grandson, Thomas G. Lynch V; sister, Karen D. Winston; brother, Kevin C. Douglas; niece, Kendra Abeleda; and nephew, Dennis R. Winston Jr. Ms. Hymes graduated from Norview High School in Norfolk, Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University. She retired as a Human Resources Director from the Riverside Regional Jail after four years of service. Ms. Hymes was a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church for over 40 years, where she served on the Vestry and as a dedicated member of the Altar Guild. She also enjoyed time at the Manchester YMCA. A memorial service will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 8, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. A family service will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 9, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 4207 Forest Hill Ave. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Adrienne Hymes' Memorial Fund to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.