Adrienne Vann Hymes
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
HYMES, Adrienne Vann, 73, of Richmond, Va., died October 2, 2021 at Chippenham Hospital. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Cromwell C. Douglas; mother, Katherine Reynolds Douglas; and brother, Keith C. Douglas. She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Robin Vann-Lynch and Rev. Adrienne R. Hymes; granddaughters, Tyler G. Lynch and Ryan R. Lynch; grandson, Thomas G. Lynch V; sister, Karen D. Winston; brother, Kevin C. Douglas; niece, Kendra Abeleda; and nephew, Dennis R. Winston Jr. Ms. Hymes graduated from Norview High School in Norfolk, Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University. She retired as a Human Resources Director from the Riverside Regional Jail after four years of service. Ms. Hymes was a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church for over 40 years, where she served on the Vestry and as a dedicated member of the Altar Guild. She also enjoyed time at the Manchester YMCA. A memorial service will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 8, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. A family service will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 9, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 4207 Forest Hill Ave. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Adrienne Hymes' Memorial Fund to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Memorial service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Oct
9
Service
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church
4207 Forest Hill Ave, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Hymes Family we offer our sincere condolences. Ms. Adrienne will always be remembered as a cherished member of our Green Ridge family.
The Jackson of Green Ridge
Friend
October 22, 2021
You All Are In My Thoughts And Prayers. Love You All Very Much
Eveline S Yelverton
Friend
October 7, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
George Floyd
Friend
October 7, 2021
