ANDREWS, Agnes Dale, of Essex County, Virginia, passed away on November 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on December 29, 1953, and raised in Rexburg, Virginia. Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Jackson Andrews and George Sidney Boughan Andrews; sisters, Julia Andrews Allen and Rhonda Lee Andrews; and longtime companion, Charles Williamson Reed Jr. She is survived by her nephew, Robert Jackson Allen (Ashley); niece, Katherine Allen McKnew (Joseph); great-nephew, Joseph Andrews McKnew; and great-nieces, Anne Sidney Knott McKnew, Merriwether Andrews Allen and Vivienne Robins Allen; and numerous cousins and friends, including devoted, good friend, Ellen Wolfe Delano. Agnes was a graduate of Essex High School and The College of William & Mary. Agnes worked as a deputy clerk at the Essex County Clerk's Office for 30 years. Agnes was a kind person who loved animals and selflessly gave her time and energy to others. She was a talented musician and enjoyed playing music with friends, in church and for the elderly. She loved horseback riding, sailing and kayaking. A member of Upper King and Queen Baptist Church, Agnes was a devout Christian and a wonderful aunt to Robert and Kate. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Essex Cemetery in Tappahannock, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 618 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, Va. 22560; Upper King & Queen Baptist Church, P.O. Box 40, Newtown, Va. 23126; or the Tappahannock/Essex County Animal Shelter, 540 Airport Road, Tappahannock, Va. 22560.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.