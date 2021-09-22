HUGHES, Mrs. Agnes, age 84, formerly of Newark, New Jersey, departed this life September 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Hughes. She is survived by two daughters, Hanan El-Amin (Anatole Charles) and Maureen Jones; three sons, Hurley Jones, Elmer Jones (Timothy) and Tyrone Hughes; eight grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren; one twin sister, Lorraine Albritton; one brother, Ronald Jones (Mary); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Mary and Ruth Jones; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends 12 noon Thursday. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Rev. Kevin Graham officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at funeral home 12:45 p.m. Thursday.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.