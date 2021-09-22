Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Agnes Hughes
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
HUGHES, Mrs. Agnes, age 84, formerly of Newark, New Jersey, departed this life September 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Hughes. She is survived by two daughters, Hanan El-Amin (Anatole Charles) and Maureen Jones; three sons, Hurley Jones, Elmer Jones (Timothy) and Tyrone Hughes; eight grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren; one twin sister, Lorraine Albritton; one brother, Ronald Jones (Mary); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Mary and Ruth Jones; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends 12 noon Thursday. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Rev. Kevin Graham officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at funeral home 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Sep
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results